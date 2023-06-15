The high school band, under the direction of Jeff Gilbertson, played the processional and recessional for the 2023 graduates, in addition to the band selection “Exaltation” by James Swearingen during the Barnum High School 2023 commencement exercises.
The senior high choir, directed by Dane Levinski, sang the selection “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane.
Student speaker Rayna Klejeski welcomed everyone to the event and Naomi Poirier talked about the past. Ava Gran gave a heartfelt tribute, while Hudson Kasberg dreamed about the future of the graduates and Lenorah Korpela gave the farewell speech.
Superintendent Bill Peel presented the Nathan Moore Attendance Award to Lenorah Korpela and Murray Salzer. Mr. Peel also presented the American Legion Auxiliary Citizenship Awards to Kathryn Ferrin and Murray Salzer.
Principal Jodi Fanth recognized the senior class officers for the class of 2023: Hudson Kasberg, Rayna Klejeski and Lenorah Korpela. She presented the male athlete of the year award to Ryan Manahan and the female athlete of the year award to Rayna Klejeski, who is signed to play college basketball. Mrs. Fanth also presented the John Philip Sousa Music award to Murray Salzer.
Valedictorians of the class of 2023 were awarded to Kathryn Ferrin and Rayna Klejeski. Salutatorian was awarded to Dylan Wallace.
To graduate “With Distinction” requires a cumulative grade point average of 3.9 to 4.0. The following students graduated with distinction, Kathryn Ferrin, Hudson Kasberg, Rayna Klejeski, Murray Salzer, Dylan Wallace
To graduate “With Honors” requires a cumulative grade point average of 3.7 to 3.89. The following students graduated with Honors, Brady Coughlin, Caleb Hautajarvi, Lenorah Korpela, Julie Krueger, Jasmine Metso-Akurugo, Naomi Poirier, Gavin Thiry.
Teacher Richard Newman announced the 57 graduates and Principal Jodi Fanth presented the excited students. Betty Anderson, Beth Dinger, Stephanie Ferrin, Patrick Poirier, represented the Barnum Board of Education and helped distribute the diplomas.
Annaka Bogenholm, Ella Heaton, Calindria Liggett, Gwendolyn Rotta served as the 11th-grade honor student ushers for the commencement ceremony.
Miniature diplomas and special 2023 coins, courtesy of Education Minnesota, Barnum, were presented by members Randi Lembke and Sarah MacDonald.
