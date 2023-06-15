The high school band, under the direction of Jeff Gilbertson, played the processional and recessional for the 2023 graduates,  in addition to the band selection “Exaltation” by James Swearingen during the Barnum High School 2023 commencement exercises.

The senior high choir, directed by Dane Levinski, sang the selection “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane.

