The Barnum School District crossed a few projects off of their summer “to do” list.
The high school football lighting is brighter due to the installation of LEDs and a few of the light poles that had electrical issues were replaced. The cost of the project was $90,000, said Superintendent Bill Peel.
He said that a portion of the elementary school hallways were replaced with a paint chip epoxy due to the normal wear and tear of the old floor tile. That project cost about $29,000.
The elementary school cooler has had issues, but is still working. Peel said the board is still trying to decide what to do.
The money for the projects comes out of a different bucket of money than larger projects like the HVAC system and high school boilers.
The summer projects are paid for out of the Long Term Facility Maintenance money, which is provided by the state.
“Each district must complete a 10-year plan and update annually,” said Peel. There are restrictions on how these funds can be used.
The football lights and flooring have been discussed at previous school board meetings earlier this year and were a part of the schools 10-year plan.
The facility committee meeting is open to the public and will be held in the high school library.
“We are going to begin discussing which projects should be included in the facility plan,” said Peel. “This will also include our abatement (parking lot) plan. This is not our LTFM plan, but is our planning for the facility project. Some items for discussion include high school boilers, HVAC, LED lighting, and fire suppression updates.”
The next facility committee meeting is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 in the high school library. The meeting will be recorded, but not live streamed. Anyone interested in finding out more is welcome to attend.
