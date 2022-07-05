Barnum football games may look a little brighter next school year. There are several items on upcoming project lists for both the elementary and the high school. The Barnum High School football lights is one such project.
The newly formed facilities committee will continue to discuss which projects are priorities for the schools Long Term Facilities Maintenance budget. The budget is for larger maintenance projects such as the roof, parking lots, windows and more.
According to Paul Coughlin, school board member, the project should be done this summer to avoid possibly affecting the home football games during the upcoming school year. He said that the lights are original from 1982 and have reached the end of their useful life.
“The lights have been fixed several times over the years and are no longer repairable,” said Coughlin. He said that one bank of lights is already out and if the other bank goes out Barnum will not be able to host home football games during the 2022-2023 school year.
School board member, Beth Dinger, said she feels that replacing windows in the school is more important as it affects more students.
“We know that we need to replace a section of windows at the elementary school,” said Dinger. “I am certain that our newly formed facilities committee will discuss the best plan moving forward for prioritizing our needs and determining what method/funds will be used to fund these projects.”
She said the school is allowed to complete a certain number of projects each year and questioned if the football lights are a higher priority than the windows. Both projects are in the budget.
She added that the projects are tentatively set, but there is a new superintendent as of July 1, as well as a new facilities committee, so plans may change.
The estimated cost of the lights is around $90,000.
