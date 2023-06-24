Banning State Park, known for its quiet solitude, has been discovered by large numbers of state park enthusiasts, especially from the Twin Cities and Duluth.
Word of mouth, and those on Facebook, has spread the news of the attractions that Banning State Park offers to its spectators. Clarissa Payne, Banning’s park manager, states that word of Banning spread about Banning’s scenery. “We have some of the same attractions that people travel up the North Shore for, and can just do a quick day trip, spur of the moment with little planning,” Payne says.
“I don’t see it slowing down. The word is out about the variety of attractions in the park and is an easy day trip for visitors from the cities or Duluth,” Payne says.
With the help of St. Croix State Park staff, Banning was able to improve the park, both aesthetically, and functionally. “We had help in replacing two of our most popular trail bridges on our Quarry Loop trail and added a boardwalk in a wet area,” Payne says. Other items that have been approved are the entrance into the park, and Wi-Fi added in the office to assist visitors with permits and firewood after hours.
New upgrades and positive changes bring future goals for Banning State Park. Payne says a few projects are in the pre-planning stage or are being discussed. Projects such as new wells for better water, developing a new campground shower building, updating, and adding additional electrical sites in the campground, and expanding parking lot for day use.
Last year, the park peaked at 2,000 cars through the main entrance. This increase, according to Payne, has made park maintenance a bigger challenge than in the past, “We have more interaction with visitors anywhere from questions, hiking suggestions, to local attractions. Which is a big part of our job, but that does take time away from trail work, storm clean-up, building maintenance, projects, and just the little things our staff do that can make a big difference to someone visiting the park,” Payne explains.
Foot traffic moving through the area has, according to Payne, benefited Askov and surrounding areas. “This, for sure, helps our community. Local businesses for food, gas, lodging or that one item you forgot before you left home that you can’t be without, you can get in our small-town stores,” Payne says.
Payne also states that the park has made connections with area youth by attending career fairs and visited elementary classrooms with a nature cart touch and feel exhibits.
“This park is for everyone to enjoy. If you prefer the peacefulness of the park setting, come during the week. The busiest times in the park are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends,” Payne adds.
For more information, visit Banning State Park for further information.
