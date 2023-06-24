Banning State Park, known for its quiet solitude, has been discovered by large numbers of state park enthusiasts, especially from the Twin Cities and Duluth.

Word of mouth, and those on Facebook, has spread the news of the attractions that Banning State Park offers to its spectators. Clarissa Payne, Banning’s park manager, states that word of Banning spread about Banning’s scenery. “We have some of the same attractions that people travel up the North Shore for, and can just do a quick day trip, spur of the moment with little planning,” Payne says.

