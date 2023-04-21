The Star Gazette reached out to the Moose Lake athletic trainer, Alex Willette, with questions about sports related injuries and how to avoid them.
What are your tips how to avoid sports injuries?
I would say my top five tips are:
i. Get eight hours of quality sleep as much as possible.
ii. Stretch! Focus on flexibility.
iii. Train balance. Having good balance greatly decreases the risk of ankle and knee injuries.
iv. Hydrate and maintain a well balanced diet.
v. Train in the off season. Coming into your season prepared will not only make the first couple weeks easier but will also decrease your risk of injury.
What are the most common sports injuries?
This heavily depends on the sport. All sports have their niche and more common injuries however, any injury is possible in any sport. Below I have listed the sports that MLWR has and what some of the more common injuries I see are.
Fall
i. Football: (depends somewhat on the position) concussions, knee injuries, ankle injuries, and shoulder injuries. These are broad however, with high contact sports we tend to see a little bit of everything.
ii. Volleyball: Ankle sprains are by far the most common I have seen in volleyball. I also occasionally see muscle strains of various muscles within the shoulder.
iii. Cross country: A lot of overuse injuries of the lower extremity. Shin splints, plantar fasciitis, knee pain, etc.
Winter
i.Hockey: Concussions are the most common that I have seen with hockey. With hockey they wear a lot of padding which helps decrease the risk of more severe injuries even as a high contact sport.
ii. Basketball: Ankle sprains are the most common injury I see in basketball. I would say the second most common injury associated with basketball is patellar tendonitis.
Spring
i. Baseball/softball: These sports tend to see a lot of overuse injuries of the upper extremity. Rotator cuff strains, shoulder impingement, elbow pain, etc.
ii. Track and field: These athletes (similar to XC) also have a lot of overuse injuries of the lower extremity however, it greatly depends on what events the athlete participates in. Shin splints, plantar fasciitis, patellar tendonitis, and a lot of quad and hamstring strains are the most common injuries I see of these athletes regardless of their events.
What is the best way to avoid sports injuries?
The best way to avoid overuse injuries is implementing the tips listed above. Acute injuries can be harder to avoid however, you can decrease risk of these also by implementing the tips listed above (in question 1).
What does an athletic trainer do?
A lot of people know athletic trainers as the person who tapes the ankles and hands out ice; however, our jobs go far beyond these skills and we are thoroughly trained in multiple domains. There are five domains of athletic training that we are responsible for and encompasses our profession well. These five domains are:
i. Injury/illness prevention: working with athletes to avoid injuries and illnesses
ii. Clinical evaluation and diagnosis: properly evaluating and diagnosing athletes through physical exams as well as obtaining a good history of the patient and nature of the concern
iii. Immediate and emergency care: providing the athlete immediate care in the case of an acute injury or illness
iv. Treatment and rehabilitation: working the athlete through rehabilitation or return to play protocols to help get them back to activity as quickly and safely as possible without increasing the risk of reinjury.
v. Organization and administration: maintain patient charts, organizing schedules, ordering supplies, etc.
While athletic trainers historically have been known for only working in the sport setting, athletic trainers are starting to be utilized in a greater variety of settings. Athletic trainers are being employed by orthopedic and sports medicine clinics, industrial settings, and even some physical therapy clinics.
In short- we do a little bit of everything.
Willette is a Licensed Athletic Trainer in Orthopedics and Sports Medicine with St. Lukes in Duluth.
