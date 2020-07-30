The following area students have been put on the Dean’s List for Winona State University during the spring semester. To be on the Dean’s List students need to achieve a grade point average of 3.5 on 12 credits
Rosalie Richardson of Mahtowa, Minnesota
Jessica Youngberg of Willow River, Minnesota
Wartberg College
Lyric Lekander of Moose Lake graduated Summa Cum Laude from Wartberg College. Lekander received a Bachelor of Music Education in Music Therapy and Music Education. She is the daughter of Lucas and Donna Lekander.
Winona State University
The following students graduate from Winona State University:
Margaret DeFoe of Cloquet, Minn. graduated with a Bachelor of Science-Teaching in Elementary Education/K-6 Education
Maria DeFoe of Cloquet, Minn. graduated with a Bachelor of Science-Teaching in Elementary Education/K-6 Education
Lisa Granholm of Cloquet, Minn. graduated with a Bachelor of Science-Teaching in Elementary Education/K-6 Education. She graduated Magna Cum Laude.
Amy Jackson of Cloquet, Minn. graduated with a Bachelor of Science-Teaching in Elementary Education/K-6 Education. She graduated Magna Cum Laude.
Aliza Kettelhut of Cloquet, Minn. graduated with a Bachelor of Science-Teaching in Elementary Education/K-6 Education
Alyssa Langenbrunner of Cloquet, Minn. graduated with a Bachelor of Science-Teaching in Elementary Education/K-6
