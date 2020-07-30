The following area students have been put on the Dean’s List for Winona State University during the spring semester. To be on the Dean’s List students need to achieve a grade point average of 3.5 on 12 credits

Rosalie Richardson of Mahtowa, Minnesota

Jessica Youngberg of Willow River, Minnesota

Wartberg College

Lyric Lekander of Moose Lake graduated Summa Cum Laude from Wartberg College. Lekander received a Bachelor of Music Education in Music Therapy and Music Education. She is the daughter of Lucas and Donna Lekander. 

Winona State University

The following students graduate from Winona State University:

Margaret DeFoe of Cloquet, Minn. graduated with a Bachelor of Science-Teaching in  Elementary Education/K-6 Education

Maria DeFoe of Cloquet, Minn. graduated with a Bachelor of Science-Teaching in  Elementary Education/K-6 Education

Lisa Granholm of Cloquet, Minn. graduated with a Bachelor of Science-Teaching in Elementary Education/K-6 Education. She graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Amy Jackson of Cloquet, Minn. graduated with a Bachelor of Science-Teaching  in Elementary Education/K-6 Education. She graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Aliza Kettelhut of Cloquet, Minn. graduated with a  Bachelor of Science-Teaching in Elementary Education/K-6 Education

Alyssa Langenbrunner of Cloquet, Minn. graduated with a Bachelor of Science-Teaching in Elementary Education/K-6

