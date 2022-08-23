Kelsey (Edwards) Borchert was chosen as one of three teachers nationwide who won the More Than A Teacher award which gives three special education teachers sensory equipment for their schools. Borchert has been employed by Northland Learning Center in Virginia for seven years, and this year is assigned to Ely Washington Elementary building only.  

 Borchert is an East Central Eagle athlete of the class of 2004. After graduation, she went to Vermillion Community College for two years where she met her husband. They moved to Barnesville where she finished her bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Moorhead State University.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0