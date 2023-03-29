N

ow that legendary Vikings coach Bud Grant has passed away in his 90’s, stories popping up seem to indicate that man has met and interacted with every single Minnesotan there is. I met him about 10 years ago in Superior where he was accepting some kind of award in his home town. I nervously approached the legend and sheepishly tried to introduce myself before asking him for an interview for Channel 6. He gruffly said, “I know who you are, I watch you at my cabin near Hayward.”It was a big deal to find out one of our states greatest heroes knew who I was. Best wishes to KBJR reporter Natalie Grant, who is Bud’s granddaughter.

