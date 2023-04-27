Antique Appraisals, with Steve Wesely of Cresent Auctioneering is held monthly at the Moose Lake Historical Society.  

The first “Star of the Show” was an electric revolving Hamm’s beer sign that would be hung on a wall.  This sign, circa 1970.  The Hamm’s advertising pictures from this era were done by Moose Lake photographic artist Les Blacklock.  The sign was valued at $600-800.  It was in working condition.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0