Antique Appraisals, with Steve Wesely of Cresent Auctioneering is held monthly at the Moose Lake Historical Society.
The first “Star of the Show” was an electric revolving Hamm’s beer sign that would be hung on a wall. This sign, circa 1970. The Hamm’s advertising pictures from this era were done by Moose Lake photographic artist Les Blacklock. The sign was valued at $600-800. It was in working condition.
The second “Star of the Show” was a framed, glazed comedic strip of Dick Tracy from Sept. 1, 1949. The presenter indicated that there were many more at home. Steve estimated that the cost should be from $150-200 and up.
A 1980’s copy of a “doggie bank” was shown. You pulled back on the tail, and the pooch would swallow a coin. It was valued at $30-40.
A Rockford, 17 jewel hunters case pocket watch was shown. It had been made in 1906, and was still in running condition. It had been made in Illinois, but had been purchased by the presenter in Germany in the 1970’s. It was valued at $150-180.
A folk art pint bottle that had a country display built in the bottle, and a large windmill on top was shown. The item had been donated to the museum by Dave Anderson, many years back. It was valued at $100. This item will be on display when the museum opens.
An 1860’s pistol was found as we were moving things around in the museum storage areas. It is not in working condition. It was valued at $100.
A desk hand telephone with an oak ring box has been donated to the museum. It was amazing how heavy the hand held receiver was. It will be added to the telephone display prior to the opening.
Next appraisals will be at 1 p.m. on May 2.
