Antique Appraisals, with Steve Wesely of Cresent Auctioneering had 10 participants and three guests present in March.  Many new folks were here from nearby towns, including  Sturgeon Lake, Willow River, Kettle River and Barnum.

The first “Star of the Show” was a large, gold man’s pocket watch  It was from the N. H. Watch Company, was 17 jewels, and still ran.  It had a porcelain dial.  It was valued at $100-150.

