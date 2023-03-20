Antique Appraisals, with Steve Wesely of Cresent Auctioneering had 10 participants and three guests present in March. Many new folks were here from nearby towns, including Sturgeon Lake, Willow River, Kettle River and Barnum.
The first “Star of the Show” was a large, gold man’s pocket watch It was from the N. H. Watch Company, was 17 jewels, and still ran. It had a porcelain dial. It was valued at $100-150.
The second “Star of the Show” was a Burroughs Adding Machine, circa 1940. It was still in working condition, and quite usable. It was valued at $50-80.
A large oval framed with a dome glass portrait of a great grandmother was presented. While there was some damage to the frame, it was still in very usable condition. It was valued at $80-120. The value was in the frame and domes glass.
A silver plated coffee service from one of the “old” Moose Lake families was shown. It has been given to the church that the family went to, and the tray was engraved honoring the grandmother of the family. While it was in good condition, it was quite tarnished. It was valued at $60. The small sterling silver candle holders were valued at $40.
A refrigerator glass dish with lid was shown. This item, circa 1950 came with a new refrigerator, and would have been a set of four or six in various sizes, in a new refrigerator. It was valued at $10-12.
A small onyx hand carved elephant was shown. This item, circa 1950 was valued at $4-5.
Three oil lamps were presented. Two were from the 1900 era, and the small copper handing lamp with reflector was circa 1970. The one glass based lamp, with the moonstone base was valued at $30-40. The copper lamp was valued at $20-25.
A ladies gold ring with a purple setting was shown. The setting, possibly amethyst, was valued at $80-100.
A “Gibb” wind up toy top circa 1950 was shown. It was still in working condition, and spun very well. It was valued at $20-30.
A book, “The Standard American Business Guide” was shown. It was in very good condition, but didn’t have a jacket. It was published in 1918. It was valued at less than $10.
A rhinestone necklace, circa 1950 was shown. It was missing one stone neat the clasp. It was valued at $10-12. We remember when our mothers and grandmothers wore this type of jewelry.
A German “mouth organ” was shown. This was a very large item, and in good working condition. It was valued at $30-40.
A windup toy trolly was shown. It had been in a donation to the Museum. This item, circa 1950 was valued at $10-15. It was still in running condition.
A red toy tractor, circa 1960 was shown. It had also been donated to the Musuem. It was valued at $25-35.
Steve showed a Moose Lake Sign, circa 1930. It was from Highways 8 & 13, indicating that it was 3 miles to Moose Lake. He was valuing this at $200. It had been cleaned up at a shop in Moose Lake.
The next appraisals will be at 1 p.m. on April 4th.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.