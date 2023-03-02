The Antique Appraisals with Steve Wesely, of Cresent Auctioneering, were held recently at the Moose Lake Area Historical Society.  There were five participants from Moose Lake, one from Willow River, one from McGregor, and one guest from Moose Lake.

The First “Star of the Show” was a large, very decorative  painting on what was supposed to look like the bottom of a large barrell.   It was approximately four (4) feet in diameter.  It was painted in 1993, and it was valued at $600

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0