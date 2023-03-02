The Antique Appraisals with Steve Wesely, of Cresent Auctioneering, were held recently at the Moose Lake Area Historical Society. There were five participants from Moose Lake, one from Willow River, one from McGregor, and one guest from Moose Lake.
The First “Star of the Show” was a large, very decorative painting on what was supposed to look like the bottom of a large barrell. It was approximately four (4) feet in diameter. It was painted in 1993, and it was valued at $600
The Second “Star of the Show” was an old John Deere styled toy tractor, circa 1950. It showed some wear, but was still in very good condition. It was valued at $150-200.
A Florenzia broach on a chain was shown. It was a very dressy piece of jewelry, with large showy settings. This item, circa 1950 was valued at $60-80.
An expandable ladies bracelet, Arpegio brand, was shown. This item was valued at $20-30.
A large container of “Tinker Toys” was shown. It was a giant engineering set, and in a large canister container. It also had the directions on how to make various machine type models. It was valued at $20-30.
A 24 piece set of “1984 Olympic Medals” was shown. These were valued at $25-30.
A card table sized table cloth was shown. It was a floral print, and thought to be some 60 years old . It was valued at $10-12.
A white plastic, “Minnesota Twins” bottle opener was shown. It was valued at $5-10.
A little hand carved stone elephant was shown. It was reddish brown in color, and very well done. It was valued at $10-12.
A Mickey Mantle baseball card was shown. It was not in very good condition, and had been altered. It was valued at $2-3.
A pot metal dragon figurine was shown. It was about five (5) inches in height, and quite decorative, and valued at $30-40
A pair of African American statue head vases were shown. These items, some 30-40 years old, and were valued at $24.
A porcelain container with a ladies head was presented. It had a feather boa, and was quite interesting. It was very well made, and valued at $30-40.
The next appraisals will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.