gumi_camp_housing cmyk.jpg

A peaceful oasis in the country is in the process of becoming a camp that will help veterans get back on their feet and become self sufficient.

Farm property between Pine City and Hinckley, off of Beroun Crossing Road, has been purchased for a local GUMI (Glad You Made It) CAMP USA by organizer/founder, Tim Hadler. Hadler also operates a camp that helps veterans with PTSD get back on their feet in Missouri.

