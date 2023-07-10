A peaceful oasis in the country is in the process of becoming a camp that will help veterans get back on their feet and become self sufficient.
Farm property between Pine City and Hinckley, off of Beroun Crossing Road, has been purchased for a local GUMI (Glad You Made It) CAMP USA by organizer/founder, Tim Hadler. Hadler also operates a camp that helps veterans with PTSD get back on their feet in Missouri.
The Beroun camp will be used for a similar purpose.
The property was purchased from Tom Foster who gave the camp an achievable payment plan and low interest rate. “I want to continue to help our vets by helping to get this off the ground,” said Foster. “My dad, Bob Foster, and my uncle, Earl Foster, would be happy about this program. They gave a significant part of their lives helping other vets. I remember all the trips they took to the VA Hospital to help veterans. They were also very involved in the Legion and VFW. Holding commander, chaplain and secretary positions.”
The plans for the site are to implement the GUMI CAMP six-month program starting with two participants, hopefully beginning next spring. “The program consists of personnel (mainly veterans) to help these two participants back on their feet while being paid to work and living on the farm with chickens, companion dogs, rabbits, cows and other animals as well as wood crafts,” said Hadler. The veterans will have weekly support meetings, access to meet with a counselor, have transportation to VA appointments, and other assistance.
“We have a great team with contractors that really care about helping veterans back on their feet,” noted Hadler, adding that the American Legions in Pine City and Zimmerman are the camp’s backbone contributors.
The GUMI CAMP office is located in downtown Pine City on 5th St. SE by Robinson Park. The veterans meet at the office for services according to their needs. If you are a veteran, there is a weekly coffee social on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon (veterans only). Anyone, veteran or non-veterans, can stop by during the week between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and sign up to volunteer to help those who served. More information on the program can be found at gumicampusa.com or by calling (417) 559-3892.
“I’m so excited about buying this from Tom because his heart is in this, and his family, from his dad to his uncle’s, all served in World War II,” added Hadler.
