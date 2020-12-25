Annual Treecycling Locations

Carlton County residents are encouraged to recycle their fresh-cut Christmas trees during Treecycling, a free program with drop-off locations throughout the region. Christmas trees, like yard waste, are banned from landfills in Minnesota. Dispose of your trees properly by bringing them to a conveniently located Treecycling site.
Please remove all ornaments, lights, tree stands and tree bags before bringing trees to a Treecycling location.
Locations
SAPPI Fine Paper
(Gatehouse Entrance)
East End Ave. B, Cloquet
Dec. 23-Jan.11
WLSSD Materials Recovery Center
4587 Ridgeview Road, Duluth
Dec. 18 - Jan. 31
Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Moose Lake Compost Site
(Across from city garage)
Moose Lake
Dec. 23 - Jan. 11
WLSSD Yard Waste Compost Site
2626 Courtland Street, Duluth
Daily 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 18 - Jan. 31
For more locations within the City of Duluth, visit wlssd.com
Thanks to the City of Moose Lake, Cloquet Sanitary Service, SAPPI Fine Paper and WLSSD. Area residents with questions about the program may call Karola Dalen, Carlton County Resource and Recycling Coordinator at 218-384-9178 or email at recycling@co.carlton.mn.us.
The mission of the Carlton County Zoning and Environmental Services Department is to protect and enhance Carlton County's quality of life, environment, and growth by providing the citizens of Carlton County with comprehensive planning, efficient ordinance enforcement, and courteous technical assistance. The Carlton County Zoning and Environmental Services department manages the county’s solid waste and recycling programs, including outreach and education, and management of the Carlton County Transfer Station. The office can be reached at 218-384-9176 or visit co.carlton.mn.us for more information.
