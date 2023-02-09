featured Annual ice fishing contest benefits wounded warriors By Jamie Lund editor@mlstargazette.com Feb 9, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Grab your ice fishing pole and compete for the largest fish while supporting a good cause.The sixth annual Moose Lake Brewing ice fishing contest will get underway 2-4p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 behind the brewing company.The event attracts several hundred people each year. The Sturgeon Lake Area Lions Club donates the proceeds of their raffle ticket sales to the Wounded Warriors United organization.The veterans organization offers all inclusive hunting, fishing, ice fishing and other outdoor activities for veterans from around Minnesota. Purchase a hole ticket in advance at Federated Co-op or Moose Lake Brewing for a fee.There will be a variety of prizes includng power ice augers, portable fish houses, cash and more. The fish contest will be judged on length and ties will go to the first fish entered.There will be beer and food available for purchase on the lake as well.For more information, visit the Sturgeon Lake Area Lions Facebook page. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPine County drug overdoses result in several deathsKathirine L. HarjuPatrick E. RingCollector, pioneer or classic car license plates: what is the difference?Louise C. EngstromMarlene R. PangerlSouthern Carlton County offers wealth of natural opportunitiesLady Bombers winning streak comes to an endJohn M. KulstadCounty pushes for state surplus funds Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.