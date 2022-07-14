Rocks cover the streets, sprinkled with colorful agates and shiny coins. Kids wait in anticipation holding their buckets tightly. The adults are ready, armed with spray bottles and plastic baggies. This is the recipe for the annual Moose Lake Agate Days. Agate Days runs Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 with the eagerly anticipated Clark Olsen agate stampede at 3p.m. on Elm Avenue after a three-year pandemic induced break. Stampede goers can expect two dump trucks loaded with sand, rocks, and over 400 pounds of agates and a couple hundred dollars of quarters and half dollars.
The event begins with a pancake breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday at the city park, followed by the Gem and Mineral Show 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Riverside Arena and Art in the Park at Moose Lake City Park.
The Farmers Market and Agate Days Craft Vendor Event will be set up at Our New Adventures until the agate stampede begins. At 4 p.m. the annual steak fry gets underway at the fire hall.
The Agate and Geological Interpretive Center at the Moose Lake State Park is free for the weekend.
The Gem and Mineral Show continues 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
David Johnson, indoor event coordinator for the Gem and Mineral show held at Riverside arena said thousands of people from all over the United States will be in attendance. The mineral show will include over 30 vendors inside the arena and over 40 outdoors. Johnson said that there will be stones from all over the world, finished jewelry, cabochons for people to make their own jewelry. There will be gem and mineral equipment new and used along with gem and mineral home décor . Items will be just some of the fun items available at the Gem and Mineral show. “Truly something for everyone,” said Johnson.
If you go:
Be sure to take advantage of the free shuttle on Saturday running from the Gem and Mineral show at Riverside arena to Art in the Park at Moose Lake city park. Both events are free to attend. Check out https://www.mooselakechamber.com/agate-days/ for full information on the weekend festivities.
What is the connection between Moose Lake and Agates?
It is no coincidence that Moose Lake State Park is home to the Agate and Geological Center. Millions of years ago, glaciers moved across the area and released agates that were formed in lava. The glaciers moved agates all over the northland. One of the areas that is inundated is the Carlton County area, specifically Moose Lake. The Agate and Geological Center showcases the Lake Superior Agate along with minerals and geology of Minnesota.
“The center is so much more than agates. There are minerals from all around the state.” said Scott Waldorf, DNR Ranger.
The collections at the Agate and Geological Center are unique in the fact that they contain a wide variety of sizes. “It is incredibly rare for agates to be found larger than the size of a fist,” said Waldorf. “Most of our gems and minerals on display were either donated to the state park or is on loan from individuals’ lifelong private collection.”
He indicated that this is the last year the Leo Schroeder’s agate collection will be on display. It will be replaced with Schroeder’s fossil collection that will be on loan to the state park.
If you go:
The center will be free to attend on Agate Days weekend. Other times of the year, a Minnesota State Park pass is required.
What to expect:
Several showcases of agates and other gemstones and minerals of all shapes and sizes along with a few hands-on displays where individuals can pick up and feel gemstones and minerals. The center also features a local hall of fame showcasing individuals of all ages with their agates along with an educational video on the Lake Superior Agate. Be sure to look real closely at the gemstones and minerals. Each has been individually curated and is labeled with an identifying number to indicate where it came from.
Gem and mineral enthusiast?
If you need year-round gemstone and mineral experiences, consider reaching out to the Carlton County Gem and Mineral club. The club started over 50 years ago and meets monthly at the Cloquet Library. They welcome new members. David Johnson speculates there are around 20 active members who meet regularly. “It’s a close-knit group, everyone swaps ideas and experiences.”
If you want to join:
For more information visit their Facebook site: Carlton County Gem & Mineral Club.
Want more agate picking?
If you want to bypass the annual stampede, there are other local options for agate picking. Ranger Waldorf indicated most gravel pits in the area are private and closed to the public. Carlton County has three pits available for picking. Permits are required, they cost $5 and are good for the full agate picking season running spring through fall. Permits can only be obtained online at https://permits.co.carlton.mn.us David Johnson indicates that gravel roads are also a safe bet along with gravel trails. Even light traffic on the roads and trails helps stirs up the gravel to reveal agates. Johnson stated “Carlton County is rich with agates, all the way over to the Brainerd area. A person just needs to look for them.”
