The American Pickers are excited to return to Minnesota. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout your area in June 2023.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections.

