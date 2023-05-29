Jalmer Peterson was a Barnum boy, explained Darwin Chester, legion member. He was sent to France and was killed Oct. 3 1918 from injuries a few weeks before the war ended. Peterson was one of 38 Barnum residents that went off to WWI and the only one killed in action.
According to his obituary, his parents received a telegram from Washington that their son had died of wounds received in battle.
Peterson was 23-years-old and left Barnum with the draft contingent for Camp Dodge in Iowa on Feb. 23, 1918. In May he sailed for France and had been in active fighting for some time. The obituary ends with a statement that said, Barnum now has two gold stars on her service flag.
The gold stars are issued to mothers when their children are killed in battle, explained Commander of the Post, Dan Kaspszak. He added that the tradition carries on to this day.
A group of WWI veterans started American Legion Posts in France, then in the U.S. in 1920 after the war ended.
The Barnum chapter began as Peterson American Legion Post 415, then added Westerberg in 1972.
Kenneth Westerberg was killed in action in Vietnam in May, 1971. He was only 21-years-old.
Both are buried in Riverside Cemetery. The veterans name their post after local veterans who had died in combat in WWI to help locals remember the fallen soldiers.
The legion alternates between the two veterans, holding a service at Westerbergs grave site this year and Peterson’s next year, said Chester.
Moose Lake
The Moose Lake Post 379 American Legion was changed to Pederson-Maunula Post No. 379 to honor the memories of Wallace Victor Pederson and Toivo Alex Maunula in the early 1900s, according to an old newspaper clipping.
Pederson was well known around the Moose Lake area at the time. He was born March 7, 1895. He was a Marine with the 76th Company, 6th Regiment and killed in action July 19, 1919 while fighting at Chateau Thierry in Viersy Aisne, France. His body was returned from France and buried in the Riverside Cemetery.
Many of the veterans’ stories have been lost over the decades.
The surviving stories are usually ones that were memorialized in a local paper or passed down through the families for generations.
Maunula was born Feb. 22, 1896 in Moose Lake and worked on the family farm until he was drafted.
“He promised his sister, Saima Marie Maunula that he would always be there for her,” said Maunulas great nephew, Tony Tracey. “Toivo was killed by a sniper’s bullet in Germany on Oct. 8, 1918, one month before the Armistice ended the war.”
He was killed in action at the Argonne woods in Germany and his body was returned about one year later, according to the old newspaper story. The Battle of Argonne Forest was part of what became known as the Meuse-Argonne Offensive and the last battle of WWI, according to historycentral.com. It was the largest operation of the American Expeditionary Forces in WWI, with over a million soldiers taking part, as well as the deadliest in American history with over 26,000 soldiers killed in action and over 120,000 casualties according to archives.gov. The offensive began Sept. 26 1918 and ended Nov. 11, 1918.
Maunulas father requested the return of his son’s remains on April 16, 1920. The War Department office of the Quartermaster General of the Army, Washington, responded on July 30, 1920. They said that their records show that he was first buried in one location in the American Military Cemetery in Aisne and reburied June 9, 1919 in another cemetery. Both of the cemeteries were within the “Zone of the Armies” where under our agreement with the French Government operations for the removal of soldier dead cannot begin until Sept. 15, 1920, according to the letter. It said that a reasonable length of time must elapse before the return of the body can be expected. His remains finally arrived and was buried in his home town of Kettle River with full military honors, according to the local news clipping.
His family kept his coffin flag until both of his parents passed on, then it was donated to the American Legion about 1953 to be used for major functions, said Tracey. Mayor Ted Shaw discovered that the treasured family heirloom was put into storage and returned it to the family.
“Touching the actual flag that covered his coffin was transportive..took me right to that day,” said Tracey.
