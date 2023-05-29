Jalmer Peterson was a Barnum boy, explained Darwin Chester, legion member. He was sent to France and was killed Oct. 3 1918 from injuries a few weeks before the war ended. Peterson was one of 38 Barnum residents that went off to WWI and the only one killed in action. 

According to his obituary, his parents received a telegram from Washington that their son had died of wounds received in battle.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0