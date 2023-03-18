My husband, Real, turned to do something on his computer and he made a funny noise, said Tonya Constantin of Kettle River. She asked if he was okay and he looked at her in panic. She asked what was wrong and he didn’t answer, so she called 911 and asked for an ambulance to be sent to their rural home on Jan. 17.

“I looked over and his eyes were staring forward and he wasn’t blinking,” said Constantin, a nurse. “His lips were turning blue so I threw down the phone and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation. He had no pulse.”

