A plane crashed into a quiet field in Sturgeon Lake about 6:25 p.m. on Friday, July 29.
The owner/pilot of the plane is Dennis Clifford Schwandt, 70, of Baldwin, Missouri. He was uninjured, but showed signs of intoxication, according to the Pine County Police report.
Schwandt was the only occupant of the aircraft.
Officer Zachary Bettschen said that Schwandt allegedly said that he left an airshow in Oshkosh, Wisc. earlier in the day and was attempting to fly to Walker when he ran out of fuel.
Schwandt allegedly denied consuming any alcoholic beverages that day, despite a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person, according to the report.
Schwandt agreed to perform a series of sobriety tests and submit to a breath sample to measure his blood alcohol content. His blood alcohol level was .205. He was arrested for operating his plane under the influence.
The officers later learned that Schwandts did not have a pilots licence and his flight instructor license expired in 2007.
