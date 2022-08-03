p

A plane crashed into a quiet field in Sturgeon Lake about 6:25 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

The owner/pilot of the plane is Dennis Clifford Schwandt, 70, of Baldwin, Missouri. He was uninjured, but showed signs of intoxication, according to the Pine County Police report.

