Air quality is expected to reach the red AQI category in northwest Minn., which is unhealthy for everyone

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for northern Minn. The alert takes effect at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and runs until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The affected area includes Bemidji, East Grand Forks, International Falls, Hibbing, Ely, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Red Lake and Leech Lake.

