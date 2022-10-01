M
emory problems are common as we age and can be frustrating for the one affected as well as for friends and family. Recently we received a request for an article discussing the differences between age related forgetfulness and early signs and symptoms of dementia. With Sept. 21 being World Alzheimer’s Day, that seemed like an appropriate topic for this month.
Dementia is defined as a group of symptoms that make it hard to remember, think clearly, make decisions or even control your emotions.
Normal aging can be associated with cognitive changes. Things such as difficulty remembering a phone number or a set of directions or recalling names are not usually concerning. As people age, it is common to have less efficient and slower processing, as well as learning of new information. So how do we determine whether memory problems are related to aging or dementia? It is not always clear cut but in general the memory problems related to aging are mild, do not worsen significantly over time, and do not interfere with a person’s day-to-day functioning. When symptoms of the memory difficulty are associated with some functional effects at work or home, and a person shows mild impairments on specific memory tests, this is referred to as mild cognitive impairment (MCI). This represents a state between normal aging and dementia, and those individuals are at risk for progression of disease to dementia.
At the onset of dementia, symptoms can be gradual and subtle. Others might notice the individual has difficulty recalling recent events or information. They might have a tendency to repeat stories or ask about something that has just been discussed. Other symptoms may include difficulties finding the right words, difficulties with concentration and reasoning, as well as problems with more complex tasks like paying bills or cooking, or even getting lost in a familiar place. As the dementia progresses, symptoms become more disruptive and can include aggressive behavior, sleep problems, hallucinations, disorientation, incontinence and needing help with basic tasks.
It is estimated that there are 55 million people worldwide living with dementia.
Alzheimer disease (AD) is the most common cause of dementia, but it is not the only cause. Another common cause is vascular disease, which can manifest as a stroke or small vessel disease, both of which result in poor blood flow to parts of the brain. Besides AD and vascular dementia, there are several other conditions that can cause dementia. These include trauma, as well as Parkinson’s, Lewy Body Dementia and Huntington’s disease.
There are some reversible causes of dementia and likely if you go to see your primary physician for memory problems, they will start by ruling those out. Those can include hypothyroidism, infection, depression, normal pressure hydrocephalus and deficiencies in vitamin B12. It is also important to look at medications which can be contributing to impaired memory and functioning. So the initial work up generally involves lab work and imaging of the brain. A brain MRI or CT can show changes called atrophy suggestive of AD but they are not diagnostic. The imaging may show evidence of vascular disease or other causes of dementia.
The workup may also include screening tests for memory and cognition which can be done in a primary care office and repeated over time to monitor for changes. Ultimately AD is a clinical diagnosis with no definitive blood test or imaging. Some potential tests are being used mainly in research at this point, such as a PET scan which can show abnormal protein deposits.
As with many diseases I have discussed in this column, risk factors for dementia include age, family history, high blood pressure, smoking and diabetes. There is no cure for AD, but factors that have been shown to reduce the likelihood of developing dementia include remaining physically active, socially connected and mentally engaged.
This article is dedicated to the memory of both my grandmothers: Annabelle Koran and Cecilia Manley.
