The Moose Lake area is buzzing with anticipation about the upcoming season of great music! Now in their fourth season, Agate Encores Community Concerts’ goal is to bring high quality live music performances from the best musicians around Minnesota to the people in the Moose Lake Area – all at affordable ticket prices. Electrifying bluegrass, smooth luscious jazz vocals, sensuous old time melodies with holiday favorites, sophisticated classics, plus one free bonus concert – you will want to hear all of them.

 

