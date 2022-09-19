The Moose Lake area is buzzing with anticipation about the upcoming season of great music! Now in their fourth season, Agate Encores Community Concerts’ goal is to bring high quality live music performances from the best musicians around Minnesota to the people in the Moose Lake Area – all at affordable ticket prices. Electrifying bluegrass, smooth luscious jazz vocals, sensuous old time melodies with holiday favorites, sophisticated classics, plus one free bonus concert – you will want to hear all of them.
Sunday, Oct. 2 – 2 p.m. Monroe Crossing
Sunday, Nov. 6 – 2 p.m. UMD Vocal Jazz
Sunday, Dec. 11 – 2 p.m. Andrew Walesch Big Band
*Saturday, Feb. 18 – 3 p.m. Lyra Baroque Chamber Player
This is a free concert.Note day and time change
Sunday, April 2 – 2 p.m. The Highland String Quartet
Local business advertisers and generous grantors help Agate Encores to keep ticket prices affordable. Prices are only $15 per concert. $45 season tickets are like getting one concert free. And, a real bonus this year – a free concert by members of Lyra Baroque of St. Paul on Saturday, Feb. 18. Plus all tickets are transferable, so there is nothing to lose. Each concert will be presented at the Moose Lake Community School.
Tickets and more information are now available from any board member, online at www.agateencores.org (where you can also preview samples of all of the artists) or by calling Joe Mogen at 218-380-0132. Check out our website and Facebook page. Mark your calendars and get your tickets today.
