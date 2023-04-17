“On our first ride in Botswana, we were surrounded by 50 elephants in 20 minutes,” said Ashley Frones. “There was a bull elephant, he was massive. We rode around him and he just kept eating. It was so amazing to sit and watch him. It was the most serene thing.”
Frones was on a horseback riding safari in Africa with a few friends. They spent four nights in South Africa and three nights in Botswana. The safari is for advanced intermediate to experienced horse riders only. Frones grew up riding horses at the family farm in Blackhoof with her mom and also trains others how to ride. She also inherited her moms love of travel but never dreamed she could afford an African safari.
“I couldn’t sleep one night and saw an Instagram with people riding horses with giraffes,” Frones said. She began researching and found different price points and one that worked with her budget, planned and made it happen.
Lisa Wagenknecht has been riding horses for 50-plus years. She began taking riding lessons from Frones several years ago. When Frones asked if she would be interested in joining her on the safari, she accepted immediately.
“I had never considered it before,” Wagenknecht said. “I thought it sounded amazing.” She was not disappointed.
They spent the first three days in Cape Town and the adventure began with shark cage diving. Frones explained that the cage was firmly attached to the side of the boat and she felt safe while inside. The workers could see the group at all times and alerted them when the sharks were approaching as well as from which side so they were prepared.
Frones said that the workers gave them rules and instructions and everyone followed them. They were visited by bronze sharks, which are less aggressive than others. Frones said that they were in the location where the Shark Week show is often filmed.
They also visited Seal Island, Cape of Good Hope and Cape Point, which is not the southernmost point of Africa. Fronse said that she was excited to see penguins, but noted that they really stink.
They traveled to Johannesburg next, where they met up with their guides and traveled for another three-four hours to Camp Davidson. Frones described the camp as permanent luxury tents.
“I don’t do tents on the ground,” said Frones. The tents included hot showers, toilets and even swimming pools at most of the camps.
The group of eight guests on the safari ranged in age from late 20s to upper 50s.
“It was some hard core riding,” Frones said. She said that non-riders were not allowed on this safari. The riders are matched to their horses according to their skill level. Frones said hers was a great match. They only rode in the mornings and later afternoons and took a break during the mid day due to the temperatures being in the high 80s to low 90s.
She used the word phenomenal several times to describe the fresh seafood and good meals. She said the average meal, including appetizers and beer or wine cost about $25 including the tip.
They were surrounded by elephants on their first ride to the first lodge in Botswana. The night visitors were more vocal and not as serene of an experience.
“Have you ever heard a guttural growl from a tiger,” asked Frones. She said that the tigers came out and surrounded the camp when everyone went to bed. Unsurprisingly, no one was allowed to go anywhere alone in the camp. She said it took awhile to fall asleep, just knowing that they were out there. When she woke up in the morning the camp was surrounded by angry elephants. She explained that the elephants are territorial and get angry with each other, not with the visitors.
“We all survived,” Frones said pragmatically. “Nobody got eaten by anything.”
Wagenknecht said she thought it was really cool to hear a male lion roar in the middle of the night as he walked by the camp.
Frones explained that South Africa and Botswana were very different experiences.
“We galloped all of the time in South Africa,” Frones said. “I got really sore and tired, but it was amazing.” She said it was also the most challenging riding she has taken part in. She said they were able to gallop in South Africa as the animals were safer to be around.
The guides carried guns and bullwhips in Botswana, but not in South Africa where the animals were not as dangerous. Unlike Botswana, the animals are on game farms in South Africa and not as dangerous.
Botswana
In Botswana you’re riding with animals that can kill you and it’s a more challenging ride, Frones said. Everyone spoke in quiet voices and the guides often used hand signals and whistles to communicate.
“You can’t talk when you’re in the center of elephants,” said Frones.
They had to keep the tents zipped and not leave anything hanging outside, not even a towel, or the monkeys carried them into the trees.
“They’re little thieves,” Fronse said.
She also enjoyed the game drive in an open top vehicle. The guide stopped under a tree so the guests could watch a baby leopard chasing and catching its tail as the mother watched nearby. Next they came upon the lions.
“We got to a riverbed and sat in the middle of the lions,” Frones said. “We were just hangin out.” She said the entire experience was exhilarating and freeing.
Wagenknecht said one of her favorite parts of the safari was being able to get close to the big game and not scare them away.
“We sat in the truck in the middle of lions looking up at us,” Wagenknecht said. “They don’t view the trucks with people in them as prey. The whole pride just walked past the truck.” She said it would have been a different story if they rode into the area on horseback.
“It was off the charts amazing,” Wagenknecht said. “It exceeded my expectations tenfold.”
At one point they saw a black mamba in the middle of the road and the guests encouraged the guide to run the snake over. The black mamba is Africa’s deadliest snake. They quickly changed their minds when the guide explained that the snake would attempt to grab onto the undercarriage of the vehicle and strike at the guests when they stepped off.
Frones recommends anyone planning to go overseas should bring antibiotics in case you get sick and get the necessary shots before traveling.
As for Frones? She already has plans to go on another horse riding tour to Africa to see rhinos, hippos and cape buffalo in northern Botswana.
“We’re not guaranteed tomorrow,” Frones said. “I’m not going to wait, there are so many things to see in this world and I want to see it from the back of a horse. Or a shark cage.”
