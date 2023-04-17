“On our first ride in Botswana, we were surrounded by 50 elephants in 20 minutes,” said Ashley Frones. “There was a bull elephant, he was massive. We rode around him and he just kept eating. It was so amazing to sit and watch him. It was the most serene thing.”

Frones was on a horseback riding safari in Africa with a few friends. They spent four nights in South Africa and three nights in Botswana. The safari is for advanced intermediate to experienced horse riders only. Frones grew up riding horses at the family farm in Blackhoof with her mom and also trains others how to ride. She also inherited her moms love of travel but never dreamed she could afford an African safari.

