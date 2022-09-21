Once a voter returns their absentee or mail ballot the ballot goes through several steps before election day and being counted.
As a reminder, ballots are returned to the auditor’s office in a ballot secrecy envelope and then that envelope is placed in a signature envelope in which the voter and their witness complete. This dual envelope system allows the ballot to be tracked to the voter; however, when the time comes for reviewing the actual ballots, they can be separated from their names to ensure a private ballot.
The first step is for county staff to log the ballot into the statewide system as being “received.” The second step of the process takes place 1-3 times per week depending on the number of ballots received; thus, there might be several days between when the county receiving the ballot and the next step. Given the fact voters can track their ballots on the secretary of state’s website; we log the ballots as soon as we receive them to put those voters who are tracking their ballots minds at ease.
The second step is for the ballot board to review the signature envelopes to ensure they meet the statutory requirements. As I’m sure you are wondering…the ballot board is a group of election judges who applied to serve on the board and represent differing political parties. The specific statutory requirements change depending on if the ballot is from a registered voter in a mail ballot jurisdiction, a registered regular absentee voter, a non-registered absentee voter, or military or overseas citizen ballot. If the board comes to a consensus that the signature envelope meets the requirements, then it is accepted. If the board comes to a consensus the signature envelope does not meet the requirements, then it is rejected.
The third step is for county staff to log the ballot into the statewide system as being accepted or rejected by the ballot board. Again, the voters can see this change on the secretary of state’s website if they are tracking it. If the ballot is accepted, it is filed with the rest of the ballots for that township or city and kept in a secure room until tabulation. If a ballot is rejected, and there is time before the election, a new ballot is mailed to the voter with an explanation of the issue. If there is not time before the election to mail the voter a new ballot, every attempt is made to contact that voter to let them know their options for voting in that election.
The last step is the tabulation which is completed by the ballot board; however, there are steps to that process as well. First, the secrecy envelopes are separated from the signature envelopes to ensure a private ballot. Once that is complete, the ballot board removes the ballots from the secrecy envelopes and prepares them to run them through the tabulator. Lastly, the ballots are run through the electronic tabulator to be counted. With the skepticism and questions over tabulators, that will be a future article in itself.
