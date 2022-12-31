January
Moose Lake second grade students benefited from RISE, a powerful short term intervention with targeted small group instruction for reading, comprehension, work study, phonics and guided writing.
A 17-year-old Barnum student, Jullian Doward, was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator with an unexpected diagnosis: Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19.
February
Leaders mull wisest ways to spend $7 million as Carlton County is set to receive the money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Calls for firefighter service increased in 2021. Responses were up 96 calls over 2020 and a total of 554 calls were logged by the District for numerous types of emergencies.
March
Moose Lake Middle School science teacher, Brad Hubred, was a semi-finalist for the 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year and Brian Collins started his new position as warden at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Moose Lake.
Several local basketball players hit milestone 1,000 points in the beginning of 2022. Rayna Klejeski of Barnum and Rebels Logan Orvedahl and Phillip Sheetz were excited as they celebrated their memorable moments.
April
Val Rogosheske participated in the 50th anniversary of the Boston Marathon. The 75-year-old was one of eight women who made history when they ran in 1972 and the only one to return to run in 2022.
Barnum and Willow River School districts began talks to share a superintendent.
May
The Moose Run celebrates 20 years after a pandemic forced hiatus. The event is a success due to community involvement from Rebel track and country athletes, city staff, police department and more.
Barnum school district is experiencing shrinking student numbers and the resulting smaller class sizes. The school board voted to reduce several teaching positions in an attempt to keep the finances out of the red. The board also passed a resolution for all full time school staff to receive a $1,000 bonus by the end of the school year.
June
Moose Lake nurses picket to bring the public’s attention to the fact that they had been working without a contract in place since Essentia purchased the local hospital two years ago.
The Barnum School district is working on a long range plan that includes a multimillion dollar long term facilities maintenance bond for critical improvements to the buildings, including replacing the original heating plant, ventilations systems and more.
July
The floor of the depot at the Moose Lake Historical Society is slowly sinking into the ground. The footings were added in 1970 to help stabilize the 112-year-old building. The city received an estimated quote for $7,500-$10,000 for repairs. The historical society volunteers are looking into possible grants through state and county.
The Moose Lake Community Band entertained residents during the summer as they played free concerts in the park. The band includes people of all ages, from 15 to 88-years-old.
August
Eric Butche accepted the part time position as the new principal at the Moose Lake High School and local events enjoy a comeback after a pandemic forced break.
The Moose Lake Triathlon was back in person, as was Ma ‘N Pa Kettle Days and the county fair.
The Swarm Bike Ride extended to include Moose Lake for the first year. The ride is held in conjunction with the Honey Bee Festival at the Oldenburg House in Carlton.
September
Jerry Gibson of Sturgeon Lake grows giant pumpkins over 1,000 pounds. He enters in contests and hopes to break his previous record each year.
Expanded recycling options at the Carlton County Transfer Station help residents save money. Residents can either take a bike if they need one for their child, or leave a bike if they no longer need it. The bike rescue project also helps keep scrap metal out of the landfill.
The City of Moose Lake began the process of adding a columbarium at the Sunset Cemetery. The structure houses urns with cremations as opposed to setting them in the ground.
October
A Twin Cities resident purchases property for a green cemetery in Blackhoof Township and causes a stir among the neighboring property owners.
The landowner transferred the title to a cemetery company on the East Coast a few weeks later. The neighboring property owners attended county board meetings to vent their frustrations and ask the county to prevent the cemetery. The land is zoned properly for a cemetery, but the neighboring property owners contacted lawyers to look into the situation anyhow in the hopes of finding a solution.
The city staff began the process of looking into repairing or replacing options for the city’s cameras. The original company no longer sells the outdated cameras and new ones are expensive, but they are important and do help solve crimes.
Cromwell athlete, Noah Foster, set a new Polar League Conference record with a time of 16:31.6, beating Ethan Olson’s record set six years earlier.
November
The 100-year-old Barnum American Legion building was demolished to make room for a new Barnum Event Center and the Rebels football team headed to state once again.
Residents voted to add a 6 percent sales tax to help build the new Justice Center, while Moose Lake residents voted down a referendum to help fund several projects at the school.
December
The Blue Blizzard of 2022, massive power outages and Moose Lake nurses finally have a contract in place, December had something for everyone. The Moose Lake Area School District opened their doors during the blizzard to welcome those without power for a short reprieve.
