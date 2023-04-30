Every week Northstar Media, Inc. newspapers publishes a cartoon on page four with the signature, Joe Heller. Every week, Joe Heller makes us laugh, critically think and sometimes makes us angry – all with a stroke of a pen.
But just who is this cartoonist?
Heller began his journey at the University of Milwaukee earning a degree in fine arts. After college, he found a job at the West Bend News in Wisconsin in 1979. From there, he worked for the Green Bay Press. He not only created cartoons, but was also tasked in creating maps and charts for the Press.
He had started drawing four to five cartoons a week. “I still do that. That’s my average; four to five a week,” he said. “You can multiply that by the number of years – 12,000 cartoons I’ve drawn since 1979.”
When it comes to finding inspiration for his cartoons, Heller finds it in current events or a current topic that is happening on social media or the news. “If something triggers me that’s quirky, angry or outraged about a topic, I’ll draw a cartoon about that.
I let the current topic guide me on what I am going to draw about. Sometimes it’s political, sometimes it’s just things going on in social media,” Heller noted.
While inspiration comes from current events, coming up with ideas of cartoons, according to Heller, has been the most difficult thing to do. “Basic editorial cartoons consist of four elements. First one would be opinion. I have to formulate an opinion on an issue that would involve research and reading. Second thing would be how I interject humor into it. Third thing would be, what do I want the readers to get out of the cartoon. Sometimes it’s a chuckle, other times I draw them in on a deeper issue. The fourth is
the illustration. How am I going to build this cartoon? How many panels? How many words?” Heller described.
After Heller formulates a cartoon, he begins with some printer paper and a pencil and sketches out a rough draft. Once set on the one he wants, he takes it to paper and a technical pen. A technical pen is a pen that usually resembles a quill pen, but in a more modern and user-friendly design – the ink is in the pen instead of in an inkwell. Once this more finalized drawing is set in place, Heller scans it to his two-foot long Wacom drawing tablet and begins the magic of digitizing his final piece.
“From there, I’d colorize everything. I have a certain palette that I use,” Heller said.
According to the cartoonist, a cartoon can take anywhere from 45 minutes to a few hours to complete.
Once the cartoon is finished, Heller distributes it to papers, social media, and updates his website.
Alongside creating and distributing the cartoons, there is much more that goes into being a full time cartoonist. “It’s a syndication. Many, many years ago, cartoonists were syndicated; that syndicate represented the artists to the paper. I used to be like that, but I dissolved it and started my own,” Heller described.
Heller created his own syndicate and is able to represent himself to papers and social media, being able to take the full amount of profit earned instead of the distribution between syndicate and artist. This creation of the syndicate fully took shape when he was laid off 10 years ago from the Green Bay Press.
“I had this Syndicate going and with a little effort, it worked,” he recalled. “Now I just do the cartoon. I do it on my time. It’s my major income. I basically walked out of the newsroom, into my home, and into my studio and drew a cartoon. There was no interruption,” Heller said.
Currently Heller has a circulation of 400 papers. These numbers have fluctuated, due to newspapers’ budgets and other outside circumstances, but according to Heller, he’s recouped.
To see more of Heller’s work, visit his website at https://www.hellertoon.com/, follow him on social media, or subscribe to any of the Northstar Media, Inc. newspapers near you.
