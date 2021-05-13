The Carlton County Board of Commissioners scrambles at the Committee of the Whole meeting May 4 to support Minnesota Legislative action to have the State of Minnesota cover tax collections in the last few years in which the MN Tax Court ruling was that state utilities and pipelines have had to pay on too high assessed evaluations. Carlton County Board Chair Tom Proulx will sign the letter shortly, in time for a Legislative hearing on Friday.
Assessments on state utilities and pipelines such as Enbridge Pipeline and Northern Natural Gas are by law set by the State of Minnesota and the tax courts have ruled that the assessments are too high for many years. The County Assessors have no say in the amount to be assessed on these types of businesses and get directives from the State.
“I just literally got this information late this afternoon,” explained Assessor Kyle Holmes. “I am one of several county officials around the State that are to address this issue at a Legislative hearing on Friday. The State has not approved a payment to cover the whole bill for other tax court decisions on this issue. This time the pain is spread throughout the State and it looks like bi-partisan support has a chance of approving the total payment of the money owed to the utilities.”
What is the exposure locally? The settlement of what is called “State assessed payback” has the potential to reach $5 million for Carlton County to pay 47% of that figure, school districts of Carlton and Wrenshall to pay 10%, townships such as Perch Lake and Silver Brook are on the hook for 12.5% which would be more than they get in tax revenues in a given year, and the special taxing districts are at 2%. The remainder about 30% is paid by the State.
Affected townships and schools can be hurt by this payback, but all the property owners of Carlton County could be hurt. Figures are still not final but $2,350,000 may have to come out of Carlton County reserves. More importantly, the Tax Court ruling lowers the assessed evaluation of the utilities and pipelines and that tax base must be made up by Carlton County property owners throughout the County. School districts, townships, and special taxing districts are affected in the same method.
This is the end of the Legislative session which must wrap up its work by May 20. Work on a tax bill is in the process of being hammered out for this new, 2-year budget cycle. What is being included in the budget process at the moment is anyone’s guess and a decision on State money for the payback is in the air.
In other county news:
Long time County employee Kevin DeVriendt has been recommended to be the new Auditor Treasurer, replacing Kathy Korteum. Final Board approval will not take place until the May 11 Regular Session of the County Board.
The Auditor/Treasurer salary is set by the County Board and is public information. County Coordinator Dennis Genereau answered a number of questions from County Board members but no decision was made. The discussion centered around which step to start the new Auditor/Treasurer which could range from $90,000 to $122,000, depending on a Board decision.
Retiring Auditor/Treasurer Korteum said she started in 2020, working out of class for her one year probation period and then was at step 7. She did note that people hired as outside candidates were given a higher salary step than those that were hired from within the ranks.
Commissioner Mark Thell said that he was not comfortable making a decision on the Auditor/Treasurer salary until the absent Commissioner Dick Brenner was present at the Board Meeting on May 11. No decision was made at this time.
Carlton County IT Director Peter Gould reported that live streaming of covered meetings could see 300+participants listening in and at times the number has risen to about 900. Gould asked for an increase of staffing due to the heavy work load. It was recommended 6.2 staff be increased to 7 staff for the remainder of this budget year depending on Board approval.
Highway Engineer Jin Yeene Neumann reported that the work on the north end of 14th Street will start Monday June 7, CSAH 7 work will start in June for a full depth reclamation from Pinewood Drive west to CR 4, and CSAH 5 for a mill and overlay will start in July. Since bids for roadwork have come in below engineering estimates, the Carlton County Highway Dept. will will call for bids on the south end of the 14th Street project in July for work to occur in 2022.
