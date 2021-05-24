Moose Lake Police Department has been operating short one full-time officer. Chief of Police Darren Juntunen and City Administrator Katie Bloom brought two possible solutions to the May Moose Lake City council meeting for consideration.
The first of the two options was to revise the staff schedule at the police department to have three officers on a rotating shift, but this would not allow for 24 hour a day coverage. Alternatively, another officer could be hired as full-time to fill the vacant position.
Reducing the Moose Lake Police Department by one full-time officer would remove the expense of $87,043 from the budget for the salary of that employee.
Council member Walter Lower read a prepared statement opposing hiring a full-time officer. The main concerns raised by Lower in this statement were the lack of funding for infrastructure improvements, the length of time it is taking the city to address infrastructure concerns and the ability for the change in the police budget by reducing this position to increase funding in other areas of the city budget.
“We will never ever get these roads and sewers and water lines fixed...We do not have enough money to fix them and we are never going to,”said Lower.
“Just the other night we would of had a later teen female dead because of an attempted suicide at 3 in the morning if we didn’t have an officer on,”Chief Juntunen told the council in response to Lower’s statement.
In a 3-2 vote the council decided to hire a full-time officer. The council also approved hiring one of the part-time officers currently working with the department to fill that position.
Mayor Shaw reminded the council that although the discussion was difficult that it needed to happen.
