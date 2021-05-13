Moose Lake Willow River Track and Field held an Invitational Varsity Track and Field meet on Tuesday, May 4. MLWR won the girls’ division with 103 points. They were followed by Barnum with 77 points; Cook County 75; Cromwell 64; South Ridge 58; Wrenshall 54; and Carlton 52. MLWR also won the boys’ division with 157 points. Barnum was second with 109 points; South Ridge 90; Cromwell 41; Wrenshall 40; Carlton 34; and Cook County 31.
Boys:
100m
1st Kaden Robbins 10.79
5th Nick Jusczak 12.12
400m Dash
2nd Zach Youngs 57.93
800m
2nd Joseph Mikrot 2:10.31
3rd Maverick Koecher 2:15.12
4th Sam Stadin 2:17.75
3200m
2nd Elliot Wasche 12:41.56
Discus
2nd Brady Motz 125’ 8.5”
Pole Vault
1st Jackson Thompson 11’ 10”
2nd Micah Thompson 8’
3rd Johnathan Danelski 7’6”
4th Lucas Chesbrough 7’
Girls:
800m
1st Kelli Granquist 2:42.34
2nd Shannon Granquist 2:48.97
4th Brooklyn Wasche 2:53.00
1600m
1st Amelia Olson 6:06.06
3rd Brooklyn Wasche 6:15.18
3200m
2nd Lilly Petty 14:45.62
300m hurdles
1st Skyla Thompson 51
Discus
3rd Malea Jerry 67’11”
Triple Jump
2nd Skyla Thompson 30’
Pole Vault
1st Skyla Thompson 8’
