Moose Lake Willow River Track and Field held an Invitational Varsity Track and Field meet on Tuesday, May 4. MLWR won the girls’ division with 103 points. They were followed by Barnum with 77 points; Cook County 75; Cromwell 64; South Ridge 58; Wrenshall 54; and Carlton 52. MLWR also won the boys’ division with 157 points. Barnum was second with 109 points; South Ridge 90; Cromwell 41; Wrenshall 40; Carlton 34; and Cook County 31.  

Boys: 

100m  

1st Kaden Robbins 10.79 

5th Nick Jusczak 12.12 

400m Dash 

2nd Zach Youngs 57.93 

800m 

2nd Joseph Mikrot 2:10.31 

3rd Maverick Koecher 2:15.12 

4th Sam Stadin 2:17.75 

3200m 

2nd Elliot Wasche 12:41.56 

Discus  

2nd Brady Motz 125’ 8.5” 

Pole Vault 

1st Jackson Thompson 11’ 10” 

2nd Micah Thompson 8’ 

3rd Johnathan Danelski 7’6” 

4th Lucas Chesbrough 7’ 

Girls: 

800m 

1st Kelli Granquist 2:42.34 

2nd Shannon Granquist 2:48.97 

4th Brooklyn Wasche 2:53.00 

1600m 

1st Amelia Olson 6:06.06 

3rd Brooklyn Wasche 6:15.18 

3200m 

2nd Lilly Petty 14:45.62 

300m hurdles 

1st Skyla Thompson 51 

Discus 

3rd Malea Jerry 67’11” 

Triple Jump 

2nd Skyla Thompson 30’ 

Pole Vault 

1st Skyla Thompson 8’

