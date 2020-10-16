MLWR team host Proctor volleyball

 Moose Lake Willow River volleyball team are in Section 7A-South Standings 1 and the Polar League Conference. On the Thursday, October 8, MLWR Rebels volleyball team opened their season at home with Proctor for the first match. Proctor won all three games: 19-25, 17-25, and 22-25. 

MLWR 

Grace Stephenson 7 Digs, 10 Set Assists 

Sarah Christy 2 Blocks 

Skyla Thompson 2 Kills; 10 Digs; 2 Ace Serves 

JoJo Fossum 3 Kills 

 Proctor 

Aubrey Garner 10 Ace Serves, 10 Kills, 6 Digs 

Payton Rodberg 9 Ace Serves, 14 Kills, 15 Digs 

Gabby Jauhola 2 Ace Serves, 10 Digs, 34 Set assists 

Maddy Walsh 5 Ace Serves, 8 Kills, 12 Digs  

Thursday, October 15, the Rebels will host Esko and fans will be allowed at the game. The school will be following the new MDE guidelines regarding spectators indoors and will put in a proper ticketing system and game night procedures. Rebels will play South Ridge on Thursday, October 22, in Culver.

 

