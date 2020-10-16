MLWR team host Proctor volleyball

Moose Lake Willow River volleyball team are in Section 7A-South Standings 1 and the Polar League Conference. On the Thursday, October 8, MLWR Rebels volleyball team opened their season at home with Proctor for the first match. Proctor won all three games: 19-25, 17-25, and 22-25.
MLWR
Grace Stephenson 7 Digs, 10 Set Assists
Sarah Christy 2 Blocks
Skyla Thompson 2 Kills; 10 Digs; 2 Ace Serves
JoJo Fossum 3 Kills
Proctor
Aubrey Garner 10 Ace Serves, 10 Kills, 6 Digs
Payton Rodberg 9 Ace Serves, 14 Kills, 15 Digs
Gabby Jauhola 2 Ace Serves, 10 Digs, 34 Set assists
Maddy Walsh 5 Ace Serves, 8 Kills, 12 Digs
Thursday, October 15, the Rebels will host Esko and fans will be allowed at the game. The school will be following the new MDE guidelines regarding spectators indoors and will put in a proper ticketing system and game night procedures. Rebels will play South Ridge on Thursday, October 22, in Culver.
