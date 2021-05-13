Approving the choice for Auditor/Treasurer is easy, but what to pay as a salary brought out some dissension on the Carlton County Board.
Earlier on Monday, May 3 all members of the County Board interviewed finalists for the new County Auditor/Treasurer’s position and recommended Kevin DeVriendt for the hire. DeVriendt has worked many years as an accountant for Carlton County Health and Human Services before moving within the last two years into the Auditor/Treasurer’s office as an accountant.
At the Regular Session of the County Board on May 11 Chairman Tom Proulx asked if the approval of Kevin DeVriendt could be voted on first and his salary next. The Board voted unanimously for DeVriendt to fill the position.
“I do not know why there should be much of a question on salary,” commented Commissioner Dick Brenner via phone. “About a $36,000 increase for Kevin’s new job duties is at a figure we would have paid an outside person to come in to do that job.”
DeVriendt, whose salary is set by the County Board as is the Sheriff’s and the County Attorney’s, will be hired at a pay grade of 250 for that position and on step 4. His starting date is May 24th. As an accountant he has been paid $76,830, and with the $36,000 increase, approximately, he will be at almost $113,000.
The salary motion passed 4 to 1 with Proulx voting nay. Commissioner Gary Peterson commented that the decision was fair and a good compromise.
In other County news: Land Commissioner Greg Bernu received approval to start the process of acquiring a tax forfeit forty located on the road into the Soo Pits property and situated between the two small lakes on the old railroad grade now used as an access road for recreational traffic. This Moose Lake property will be exchanged with a parcel of land equivalent in value somewhere else in the County. A public hearing will be called to get public input on June 28 after legally publishing the notice.
The county’s IT staff continues to face more and more time demands from county departments. The County Board approved increasing a Help Desk position from .6 to full time.
The County Board is considering approving a Carlton County Parking Ordinance which will receive a public hearing on May 24 at 4:30 p.m. The County Highway Engineer will have the authority to designate any sections of roadway no parking zones.
Of local interest, the first section of the ordinance reads: “No person shall park a vehicle or permit it to stand, whether attended or unattended, any vehicle upon the right of way of a county highway, county state aid highway or other roadways . . .”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.