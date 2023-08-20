Pam Jensen is doing her part to help get the migratory monarch butterfly off of the endangered species red list. The retired Sturgeon Lake resident has been raising and releasing the butterflies for about eight years.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature placed the monarch on the list last summer. The scientific classification does not give the distinctive butterfly any legal or regulatory protections under the Federal Endangered Species Act, according to wildlife.ca.gov.

