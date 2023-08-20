Pam Jensen is doing her part to help get the migratory monarch butterfly off of the endangered species red list. The retired Sturgeon Lake resident has been raising and releasing the butterflies for about eight years.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature placed the monarch on the list last summer. The scientific classification does not give the distinctive butterfly any legal or regulatory protections under the Federal Endangered Species Act, according to wildlife.ca.gov.
Her foray into raising monarchs began when her daughter-in-law gave her a Joe Pyweed plant, which is a form of milkweed and the only plant that the monarch needs to survive. Later in the summer she noticed caterpillars, then a chrysalis a few days later. She researched online and discovered they were monarchs. She thought it was interesting, but hadn’t considered raising the delicate butterflies until she saw them at the local farmers market.
Jensen was captivated after watching a butterfly emerge from its chrysalis while visiting a vendor at the Moose Lake Farmers Market. One of the vendors had a cage with the distinctive orange butterflies on display.
“I was hooked,” Jensen said. “I thought, this is so cool. I have to do this.”
And she did. Her husband built her a cage to keep the little winged beauties.
Jensen began the time consuming hobby of searching for the tiny eggs on the bottoms of milkweed leaves. She gets really excited when she spots a newly hatched caterpillar, or “teenie weenies,” as she likes to call them.
She picks the leaf with the egg or caterpillar on it and brings them home where they live in one of 15 cages until they go into a big screened in cage. Each large cage holds about 15-20 butterflies at a time. Jensen cleans the cages every day as they eat, poop, then sleep repeatedly all day until nature calls them to the next step. The caterpillars crawl to the top of the cage and weave a little webby knot. Once they secure themselves to the knot, they
form a J with their body and start making the chrysalis. The large cages can hold up to 50 chrysalis.
The caterpillar totally dissolves and in 10-14 days a butterfly comes out,” explained Jensen. They come out head first and the body is big with tiny wings. It takes several hours for the wings to dry out.
The caterpillar digests itself, but groups of cells survive that turn the soup into the eyes, wings and antennae of the butterfly, according to Scientific American.
The monarch caterpillars feed exclusively on the milkweed leaves, according to the National Wildlife Federation. The plant is critical for the survival of the iconic butterflies as they need it to complete their life cycle.
Nobody can explain why a caterpillar cannot produce a caterpillar or a butterfly cannot produce a butterfly, said Jensen, with awe in her voice.
She released about 400 monarchs back into the wild before the pandemic. When the pandemic hit, she had more time to search for the tiny treasures. She has permission from several neighbors to search their fields. In 2022 the monarchs were put on the endangered red list.
“It hit me hard,” said Jensen. “I wanted to do more.”
The fields were disrupted by bad weather and neighbors spraying for weeds due to planting crops.
“We struggled last year to find eggs,” said Jensen. “We checked all of the fields. It took a long time.”
Her family helped and she enlisted her grandsons and agreed to pay them 10 cents for each egg or caterpillar that they found. The older grandson found 110 eggs in one day.
“I was in monarch heaven,” Jensen said.
By July 4, 2022, she only released one butterfly, a stark contrast from 2021 when she had released 400.
“I felt bad that the numbers were down,” said Jensen. “We put in so many more hours last year to find caterpillars.”
She was surprised when a lot of the caterpillars died in the cages. She discovered later that a fly laid eggs on the baby caterpillars, then the eggs hatched and the larvae ate the caterpillars from the inside out, without leaving any signs that the little crawlers were in trouble.
This year was much better for the bright colored butterflies. She saw the first monarch appear on May 24, 2023 and picked the first eggs on May 26.
However, the lack of rain and aphids became a problem as the spring progressed.
“It was terrible,” said Jensen. “I didn’t even want to walk in the patch.”
The plants suffered and dried up, leaving nothing for the butterflies. Her grandson, Chayse, 14, currently lives with her and helps with the search.
They found a field of milkweed in the Willow River area and picked another 49 eggs and tiny caterpillars, which is unusual so late in the season, according to Jensen.
As of Thursday, Aug. 8, 2023, Jensen has released a whopping 1,821 monarch butterflies.
She moves the cages near her sliding glass door, then opens the door and sets them free.
“It reminds me of freedom,” said Jensen. “It’s like they’re going up to heaven, they fly so high and away they go. It’s so beautiful.”
Monarchs facts from International Union for Conservation of Nature
Monarchs have declined 85 percent from 1996 to 2014.
The western population that overwinters in California has declined 99 percent, from roughly 10 million monarchs to only 1,914 between the 1980s-2021.
The winter to summer breeding grounds throughout the U. S. and Canada have shrunk by between 22 percent and 72 percent over the past decade.
Legal and illegal logging and deforestation to make space for development has destroyed large areas of the monarchs’ winter shelters in Mexico and California, according to iucn.org.
Pesticides and herbicides kill the butterflies’ only host plant, the milkweed.
Climate changes such as drought, wildfires and temperature extremes also negatively affect the tiny winged warriors.
