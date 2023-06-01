here is not another time of year as beautiful as the end of May and early June when the flowering trees and shrubs are all in bloom. There is a sequence that goes from Serviceberry (also known as Juneberry) to wild plum, to apples - both the edible and the ornamental, cherries (also wild and edible), ending with the lilacs.
This year with our late spring weather this blooming time was delayed and so as we go into June that I’m constantly overwhelmed with the beauty around me. I only wish it would last longer.
On our property we have an assortment of the above-mentioned trees and shrubs and this year they are really loaded with blossoms.
In our apple orchard (which we protect with a 6-foot fence) we have 10 trees of mixed varieties including, Honeycrisp, Kindercrisp, and Sweet Sixteen. All but one is blooming. We put fencing around many of the other trees to protect them from the starving deer during the winter months. One that we failed to protect had its bark sheared off – more likely by mice or rabbits. Right now, it is in flower and we hope that somehow it will survive, especially because it is a tree that produces fruit with red flesh and it isn’t a crabapple. Mike coated it with pruning spray, so it may yet produce this year. Our fingers are crossed. We don’t even remember its variety or where we got it.
But all these trees, laden with promise, are still dependent on the pollinators. In recent years we have all heard about the difficulties pollinators have been facing and the detrimental impact that could have on our crops. Apple trees need solitary bees, honeybees, bumblebees sweat bees, carpenter bees, mason bees, cellophane bees and hoverflies (to a lesser extent). Of these honeybees are the most important.
I really don’t think most people truly understand the critical role these insects play in our food systems. Approximately one in every three bites of food comes from animal pollinated species. They are threatened by habitat loss, pesticides, and climate change.
The two areas where we can have the most immediate impact and improvement are habitat and pesticide use. We can also plant more of these trees and shrubs.
