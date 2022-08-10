t

Doobie Kurus stays fit and healty by participating in several triathlons every summer.

The 49-year-old lives in the Twin Cities area and participated in the Moose Lake Triathlon for the first time a few years ago. He liked the event so much that he invited friends and family to join him this year and stay the weekend at the Moose Lake Campground.

