Doobie Kurus stays fit and healty by participating in several triathlons every summer.
The 49-year-old lives in the Twin Cities area and participated in the Moose Lake Triathlon for the first time a few years ago. He liked the event so much that he invited friends and family to join him this year and stay the weekend at the Moose Lake Campground.
The triathlon sign-in is 7:45-8:30 a.m. and the start time is 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Moose Lake City Park.
Jamie Nelson, race director, volunteered to help a few years ago in an attempt to meet new people during COVID-19 and was surprised to discover herself in the role as the new director.
She said everyone is welcome to the low key, family friendly event.
About 60 people participated in 2021 and she expects a similar turnout this year.
The event attracts people from around the area to Moose Lake. Many stay and explore the beautiful area.
The chamber sponsors the event. Proceeds support local businesses and new business development and growth.
The event begins with swimming at the city beach, then participants jump on their bikes and ride the scenic Munger Trail to Barnum, then back to Moose Lake via county roads 13 and 8. The final leg of the triathlon is the foot race to the prison and back to the city park.
Kurus said his favorite part of the triathlon is riding the Munger Trail and enjoying the beauty of nature, including deer.
“It’s a hidden gem of the state,” said Kurus.
Nelson said that participants can tag-team the triathlon with friends or family members if they choose. One person can swim, one bike and another run.
The participants are split equally between males and females, with the average ages from mid 20s to 60s. Last year a 10-year-old competed.
She said there are a variety of skill levels among the competitors. Some are faster and finish in a little over an hour while others take several hours.
“We will be there until the last person crosses the finish line,” Nelson said.
As with most events, they need volunteers for a variety of positions. While the Moose Lake/Willow River football players will help, they still need more people to volunteer. Some of the positions needed are at registration, working the water tables, handing out water at the end of the race and traffic control. Kids can volunteer, but some of the positions need an adult, such as traffic control.
“I’m glad I took a chance last year,” Kunus said. “I’m planning to make it a regular occurrence and hope others will join me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.