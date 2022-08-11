Ma ‘N Pa Kettle Days is in the rebuilding phase, said Dan Reed, long time board member.
Ma ‘N Pa Kettle Days is in the rebuilding phase, said Dan Reed, long time board member.
He said the event is struggling, like so many others after the pandemic.
Instead of the traditional parade, there will be booths lined along Highway 73 with a variety of vendors, businesses and organizations. Residents are invited to walk on the sidewalk and visit with the various organizations.
Reed said that the booths showcase the area and offer residents a chance to get to know their neighbors. He plans on also talking to exhibitors and learning more about their organization.
“That COVID-19 thing knocked us for a loop and we’re trying to rebuild,” Reed said. “It’s been really hard on all of us.”
He said there will be vendors selling vegetables, home made items for sale and a kids activity table. He said there will also be a booth with county employees to answer questions about the new Justice Center and the broadband project. Talon Metals out of Tamarak will have an electric car and demonstrate which metals are necessary to construct the batteries in the vehicles.
Reed noted that many organization members are aging out and in need of new, younger members to keep the organizations going. Several will be available with sign up sheets at the event.
“We don’t last forever,” Reed said.
The 30 or so exhibitors begin to set up at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug.13 and can pick up their site number from Reed at that time. Residents are encouraged to stop by the senior citizens building between noon - 2 p.m. for a slice of homemade pie and scoop of ice cream.
Kettle River native Rick Gresczyk will call the Bingo game 1-4 p.m. in the Veterans Building. There will also be miniature golf, a corn hole game and live music all afternoon showcasing several older bands and music of times gone by, according to Reed.
“I like Ma ‘N Pa Kettle Days because it’s a celebration of small town America,” Reed said.
