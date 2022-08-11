It’s the 38th year of the Ma ‘N Pa Kettle Days celebration. August 13th is a one day event that transforms the main street of Kettle River into a fair with exhibitors lining both sidewalks. Fair goers can meander down the sidewalk and enjoy each exhibit as well as ask questions at each site, which represent parts of the community and neighborhood.
Lois Johnson, writer, reporter and member of many of the local organizations, has been chosen as the grand marshal for this year’s event. Johnson will attend the event and residents can stop by to congratulate her for the honor. She covered Ma ‘N Pa Kettle Days for over 30 years. She interviewed and reported on each year’s grand marshals and the Ma ‘N Pa Kettle couple chosen by the local community.
She captured many moments during the celebration with her camera for the local papers. She estimated that she conducted about 1,000 interviews in the area during her career. Johnson notes that she covered Moose Lake, Barnum and Willow River schools, local city councils, township and County government, and countless businesses over the years.
Johnson attended FDL Community College and UWS and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications. She worked for the Arrowhead Leader for Ruth Hansen, Skip Hansen, and finally Denise Blake. Her work at the Moose Lake Star-Gazette was well received by the locals, according to Johnson. She is particularly proud of the 100th Anniversary of the 1918 Centennial Fire edition. She thought that Kettle River and the surrounding area was well represented in the edition that she researched and wrote.
Johnson said that the area has always been close to her heart. She organized and wrote the “History of Sturgeon Lake.” From 1996 to 1999 she served as the president of the Moose Lake Area Historical Society, helping set up the Moose Lake Soo Depot as a museum and gift shop in those early formative years for the Society.
“I have done my job as a writer and reporter for all the little towns of our area,” reflected Johnson. “I have lived in the area most of my life, drawing from my personal knowledge and experience and using that knowledge to develop a story for each person I write about.”
Johnson said she covered the Kettle River celebration from the early days. She was impressed with the group of Ma ‘N Pa activists. They were a vibrant group and she found it easy to write about the activities they planned.
“It’s called small town pride,” she said. The thing she enjoyed the most was meeting these local people, getting to know them, and through the years really getting to know the neighborhood.
Johnson was born and raised on the Torkelson farm west of Willow River where she graduated from high school. Her mother was of Finnish descent and from the Finlayson area. Her father was Norwegian and German.
She married Russell Johnson, a farmer west of Moose Lake, in 1969 and they were married for 52 years until Russ’s passing earlier this year.
Johnson said one interview with Senator Florian Chmielewski still sticks out in her memory. At the time Florian, an incumbent Senator, had not been endorsed by the DFL party during a rough and tumble local party convention. She happened to end up in Duluth later in the week and stopped at KBJR news to let them know. Lois thought it was really big news. Somehow she ended up in front of a KBJR camera and was interviewed.
Shortly after that she interviewed Florian at his home not long after he had had open heart surgery. He met her for the interview dressed in his business suit, eager to answer questions. She commented at that interview that he had not been endorsed by the local DFL activists. This was his opportunity to present his side of the story.
Afterwards she wrote about Florian and all he had done for the people of his district. She said she continued to admire Florian and thought of him as her friend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.