l

 It’s the 38th year of the Ma ‘N Pa Kettle Days celebration. August 13th is a one day event that transforms the main street of Kettle River into a fair with exhibitors lining both sidewalks. Fair goers can meander down the sidewalk and enjoy each exhibit as well as ask questions at each site, which represent parts of the community and neighborhood.

 Lois Johnson, writer, reporter and member of many of the local organizations, has been chosen as the grand marshal for this year’s event. Johnson will attend the event and residents can stop by to congratulate her for the honor. She covered Ma ‘N Pa Kettle Days for over 30 years. She interviewed and reported on each year’s grand marshals and the Ma ‘N Pa Kettle couple chosen by the local community.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0