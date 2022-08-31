b

Ryver Rodney Sack Simonson was born at 8:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 to Shayna Sack Simonson of Willow River. He weighed 7 pounds, 11.8 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Bruce Simonson of McGrath and Jeannie Sack of Willow River.

 

