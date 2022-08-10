b

Dominic Blaze Burch was born at 6:02 a.m.  on Monday, July 25 to Selena Burch and Jacob Lackner of Barnum. He weighed six pounds and 10 ounces.

His maternal grandmother is Barbara Burch of Duquette.

