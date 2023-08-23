Karina Cisar, daughter of Rick and Karen Cisar, joined the University of Minnesota Crookston’s athletic department as an athletic trainer this summer. 

She is a Moose Lake alum and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with her Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Cisar worked at Carroll College until she joined UMC.

