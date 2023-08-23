college notes Aug 23, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Karina Cisar, daughter of Rick and Karen Cisar, joined the University of Minnesota Crookston’s athletic department as an athletic trainer this summer. She is a Moose Lake alum and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with her Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Cisar worked at Carroll College until she joined UMC. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBeloved covered bridge last daysCounty trash no treasureNew vendors, entertainment at county fairHuman remains identifiedLast chance, take selfie with black bear at local historical societyLocal woman saves world one butterfly at a timeRobert “Bob” R. LuingSturgeon Lake business vandalized, man chargedNew interim chief ready for challengeLife flashes before derby drivers eyes Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
