DJ Robert Sack

Waylon Eric Jepsen was born on July 16, 2021 at 1:24 p.m. weighing five pounds and 10 ounces. He was born to Vanessa Riley and Derek of Willow River, Minn. DJ is welcomed by maternal grandparents Robert and Sonia Riley of Willow River, Minn. and paternal grandparents John Sack of Willow River, Minn. and Susan Waletzko of Barnum, Minn.
