Dalton Jeremy Jensrud

Dalton Jeremy Jensrud was born on September 12, 2021 at 7:31, weighing five pounds and 11 ounces. He was born to parents Abbey Jensrud of Barnum, MInn. and Jeremy Jensrud of Willow River, Minn. 

 

