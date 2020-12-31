Ada Moon Kooiman

Ada Moon Kooiman was born on December 23, 2020 at 2:08 a.m. weighing seven pounds and 12 ounces. She was born to parents Drea and Micah Kooiman of Moose Lake, Minn. Ada is welcomed by maternal grandparents Jeff and Kay Davis of Robbinsdale, Minn. and paternal grandparents Ross and Bonna Kooiman of Barnum, Minn.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0