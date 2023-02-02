m

Taylor Emily Molitor was born Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. to Kima Taylor and Joshua Molitor of  Wright. She weighed seven pounds, 13.8 ounces. 

Her maternal grandparents are Howard and Kima Taylor of Ocotillo, California and her paternal grandparents are Frank and Emily Demenge of Tamarack.

