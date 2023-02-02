Birth: Molitor Feb 2, 2023 Feb 2, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Taylor Emily Molitor was born Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. to Kima Taylor and Joshua Molitor of Wright. She weighed seven pounds, 13.8 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Howard and Kima Taylor of Ocotillo, California and her paternal grandparents are Frank and Emily Demenge of Tamarack. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPine County drug overdoses result in several deathsPatrick E. RingSolar savings projected to help school budgetFood fundraiser successSharon M. JirikSTATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CARLTON DISTRICT COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICTNew District 11 A rep focuses on issues people care most aboutNew chamber director ready to workNLX Alliance encouraged by early billRoger G. Peterson ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
