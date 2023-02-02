b

Dawson Michael Eschenbach was born Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. to Jennifer and Calen Eschenbach of Kettle River. He weighed seven pounds, 8.6 ounces.

His maternal grandmother is Joyce Anderson of Kettle River and his maternal grandfather was the late Michael John Jurek.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0